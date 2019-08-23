Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Boosted Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $537,000; Kings Point Capital Management Stake in Cott Que (COT) Has Lifted by $469,840

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 33,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 86,053 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 52,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 393,539 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $8.26 during the last trading session, reaching $163.22. About 9.40M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,997 shares to 116,691 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 224,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,811 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. On Tuesday, February 26 STANBROOK STEVEN P bought $199,395 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 13,500 shares. Another trade for 33,560 shares valued at $499,004 was bought by Harrington Thomas.

