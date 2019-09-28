Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Boosted Aramark (ARMK) Stake by $370,800; Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Holder Frontfour Capital Group Has Cut Its Position

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 49.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 20,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 1.41 million shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 21/03/2018 – Ocean Hugger Foods, Inc. Announces Partnership with Aramark; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK); 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 24/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR ARAMARK CAMPUS SERVICES AFFECTS 147; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 24/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Aramark Campus Services, LLC – 06/30/2018; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 74,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 96,390 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29M, down from 170,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $102.05. About 231,708 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACACTIONS EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE – CO, UNITS ENTERED OMNIBUS AMENDMENT NO. 7 TO CERTAIN AGREEMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH $250 MLN WAREHOUSE CREDIT FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAC); 03/05/2018 – Moody’s places the Ba2 CFR of lnterval Acquisition on review for downgrade following proposed acquisition by Marriott; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into ILG, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation — ILG; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 08/05/2018 – ICE District Tops Off JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District-The Legends Private Residences

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold ARMK shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 205.72 million shares or 9.06% less from 226.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc invested in 0.03% or 970,746 shares. Steinberg Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Camarda Advisors Lc owns 0% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 46 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 234,729 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt accumulated 6,660 shares or 0% of the stock. Brant Point Investment Lc has invested 0.08% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). 146,122 are held by Clearline Ltd Partnership. Schroder Management Gp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 15,000 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 328,379 shares. 44,633 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Comgest Sas holds 0.13% or 162,200 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp reported 0.03% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). 18,883 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa. Blackrock accumulated 12.61M shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity.

Frontfour Capital Group Llc, which manages about $447.90M and $47.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Obsidian Energy Ltd by 591,542 shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.