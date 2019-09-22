Eagleclaw Capital Managment Decreased Its Position in Celgene (CELG) as Share Price Declined; Celanese (CE) Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 13,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 15,224 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 28,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $122.68. About 1.33M shares traded or 42.08% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc sold 4,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 12,674 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, down from 17,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39M shares traded or 42.27% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 30/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Its Option To Acquire F-star Gamma; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – JUNO THERAPEUTICS CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 15/05/2018 – The PM bureau: $CELG, Fidelity backed – Seattle’s Nohla closes $45M to bring novel stem cell treatment for leukemia to late-stage trials; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Rev About $14.8B

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $229.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10,300 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 6,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tekla Cap Management Ltd Co reported 1.47 million shares. Natixis reported 833,869 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Omni Llp holds 8.98% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.84 million shares. Toth Advisory Corp owns 485 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Janney Mngmt Lc holds 4,219 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt reported 3,950 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 60,016 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd reported 13,977 shares stake. Tcw Group reported 15,643 shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 850,914 shares. Muhlenkamp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,621 shares. Meyer Handelman Company owns 6,200 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc holds 5,104 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 84 were reported by Ironwood Fincl Limited Com. Moreover, Private Harbour Inv Management & Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has 2.18% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 22,857 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Capital Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Td Asset Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Penobscot Investment Mngmt Inc owns 14,987 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Charter Co has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). State Common Retirement Fund owns 225,337 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 1,769 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.02% or 8,237 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 32,735 shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 2,429 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.14 million shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 28,135 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 2.30M shares.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $83.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2,230 shares to 34,179 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 5,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).