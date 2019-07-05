Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $363,825; Gofen & Glossberg Has Boosted Its Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $2.84 Million

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 17,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,089 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.34M, up from 123,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 84,185 shares to 153,968 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 151,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,876 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple playing ‘poker’ with China move – Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : CZR, UBER, PFE, SYF, AAPL, TRUE, MU, VEON, BAC, NKE, KO, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Up Next: July Earnings – Live Trading News” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: MU,CLDR,IBM,QCOM,AAPL,RHT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karp Mngmt owns 18,702 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Lc stated it has 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tower Bridge has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 134,910 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,224 shares. Girard Prns Limited owns 4.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 140,572 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 277,050 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability owns 0.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,133 shares. Evergreen Capital Management accumulated 116,701 shares. Live Your Vision Lc holds 4,476 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 1.61% or 1.87M shares in its portfolio. Sit Invest Assocs Inc has invested 1.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Qci Asset New York accumulated 183,264 shares. Delta Asset Limited Tn has invested 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Bancorp stated it has 55,381 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Co reported 3.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,881 shares to 170,085 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,754 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 43 selling transactions for $37.62 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Benioff Marc sold $1.56M. 5,325 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E. Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $16,971. Hawkins Mark J had sold 9,067 shares worth $1.36M on Wednesday, January 23. 5,000 shares valued at $745,750 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 16. Harris Parker sold $946,046 worth of stock or 6,331 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,354 are held by Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Alexandria Capital Lc reported 11,680 shares. Profund Advsr Lc holds 83,332 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Franklin owns 0.38% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4.53M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability reported 0.09% stake. Eulav Asset accumulated 237,000 shares. Moreover, Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.16% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ubs Oconnor Lc owns 7,500 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 141,311 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 16 shares stake. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc owns 13,894 shares. Ssi Management accumulated 0.03% or 2,422 shares. Pictet North America Advsr has invested 2.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).