Eagle Ridge Investment Management Stake in Thor Inds (THO) Raised as Market Valuation Declined; Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Lowered Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stake as Share Value Declined

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,193 shares as the company's stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 92,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 421,987 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company's stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (Etf) (IVV) by 6,854 shares to 136,956 shares, valued at $38.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (Etf) (IWM) by 2,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe (Etf) (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sanders Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 17.06 million shares. Gibraltar Cap stated it has 50,662 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Grisanti Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 188,434 shares or 5.55% of their US portfolio. The Maine-based Spinnaker has invested 0.86% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Agf Invests, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 379,336 shares. Edgemoor Advsr Incorporated has 7,224 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dean Assocs Limited Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Epoch Partners Incorporated holds 0.35% or 1.65 million shares. Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership reported 111,310 shares. Amer Natl Insurance Co Tx stated it has 309,093 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability owns 134,596 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Rowland Company Invest Counsel Adv accumulated 3,132 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 9,276 shares. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Llc has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Caxton Assocs LP has 1.4% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha" on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance" on July 15, 2019.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 364,226 shares to 10,239 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Investment Associate Ltd Com has 0.86% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 13 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 33,974 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 57,220 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Schwerin Boyle Mgmt accumulated 1.19% or 174,150 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 4,099 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 0% or 46 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison & Partners, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,500 shares. California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.81% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Stifel Fincl Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 107,398 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 115,000 shares.