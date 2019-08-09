Eagle Ridge Investment Management Stake in Apple (AAPL) Lowered by $363,825; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Lowered Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $342,947 as Market Valuation Rose

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 39.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 31,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 47,780 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573,000, down from 78,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 189,983 shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $202.15. About 1.06M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 10,787 shares to 14,622 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 10,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.62% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Northern Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 10.70M shares. Korea Invest has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 1.03M were reported by Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Co. Miller Howard Invs invested in 0.18% or 558,691 shares. Frontier Inv Com invested 0.44% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 7 are held by Barnett. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc reported 349,256 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 3.48 million shares. Legal & General Group Pcl invested in 0.04% or 6.29 million shares. 12,421 are held by Fund Sa. Toronto Dominion State Bank owns 762,879 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 14.68 million shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 24,087 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $491,480 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. Dev Indraneel had bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500 on Wednesday, March 6. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was made by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Zillow Group, Sarepta Therapeutics, and CenturyLink Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For CenturyLink – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink (CTL) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greystone Managed Incorporated stated it has 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Research Glob Invsts, a California-based fund reported 5.49M shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 3.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6.41M shares. 620,774 are owned by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested 3.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Acropolis Inv Management holds 0.39% or 13,112 shares. West Coast Financial Lc reported 73,447 shares stake. Ruffer Llp has 0.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 2.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Co owns 27,634 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 65,169 shares. The Arizona-based Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 2.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Valiant Cap Management Lp has invested 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bridgeway Mngmt holds 160,800 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 31,430 shares.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 151,285 shares to 459,876 shares, valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro May Launch This Fall – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.