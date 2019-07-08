Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raised Thor Inds (THO) Holding; Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Has 1.32 Sentiment

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased Thor Inds Inc (THO) stake by 8.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired 8,193 shares as Thor Inds Inc (THO)’s stock declined 11.25%. The Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 101,188 shares with $6.31 million value, up from 92,995 last quarter. Thor Inds Inc now has $3.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 622,109 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 58 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 44 reduced and sold their holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 33.92 million shares, down from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Catchmark Timber Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 29 Increased: 40 New Position: 18.

Among 3 analysts covering Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Thor Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, March 22. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of THO in report on Monday, February 4 to “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Mariner Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Oakbrook Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 6,200 shares. Private Advisor Lc invested in 0.01% or 5,662 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 148,312 shares. Midas Management holds 23,400 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Limited accumulated 141,325 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 4,437 shares. Northern Tru reported 431,454 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 6,744 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Sprott has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Dean Investment Assoc Ltd has 0.86% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , focuses on the acquisition of timberland properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $525.19 million. It intends to acquire timberland properties throughout the timber-producing regions of the United States and, to a lesser extent, in timber-producing regions outside the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm intends to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 105,753 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) has declined 22.39% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.82% the S&P500.

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 5.43% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for 881,000 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 3.13 million shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.84% invested in the company for 1.77 million shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Vertex One Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.79% in the stock. Park Circle Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 101,000 shares.

Analysts await CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.58 EPS, down 1,833.33% or $0.55 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.45% EPS growth.