Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raised Stake in Cme Group (CME) by $1.16 Million as Stock Rose; Hilton Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Stonecastle Financial Corp. (BANX) by $1.74 Million

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 5,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 57,641 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.19 million, up from 51,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $212.3. About 556,932 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 15/03/2018 – CME Is Said to Consider Bidding for Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 15/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER EARLY-WEEK CASH PRICES, PRESSURE FROM OUTSIDE MARKETS – TRADE; 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows; 10/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end mixed as market weighs big supply; 15/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP; 27/03/2018 – CME eyes pole position in Treasury trades with audacious bid for Nex; 30/05/2018 – U.S. bond, rates futures, options hit volume record – CME

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stonecastle Financial Corp. (BANX) by 151.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 83,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.10% . The hedge fund held 137,873 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, up from 54,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stonecastle Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.75 million market cap company. It closed at $21.77 lastly. It is down 3.43% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $688.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,300 shares to 262,715 shares, valued at $35.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 22,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,889 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17 were accumulated by Valley Advisers Incorporated. Moreover, Raymond James Advsrs has 0.45% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 605,583 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 116 shares. Cap Financial Advisers invested in 251,769 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Paloma Mgmt owns 1,404 shares. Victory Mngmt accumulated 155,702 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co holds 0.76% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 71,930 shares. Uss Mngmt Ltd reported 1.20M shares stake. Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 348 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.16% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny holds 0.06% or 2,104 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Com holds 4,060 shares. 1,975 were reported by Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,827 shares. Blair William And Il holds 161,586 shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,999 shares to 11,220 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Unit Ser 1 by 10,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,630 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Md Qual Muni Inc Fund (NMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 1 investors sold BANX shares while 11 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.69 million shares or 2.67% more from 1.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 264 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc accumulated 66,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 3,850 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 174,750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt accumulated 413,169 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) or 15,266 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 22,271 shares. Hilton Cap Limited Liability Co reported 137,873 shares. 14,320 are owned by Northern Tru. 500 are owned by Fifth Third Bancorporation. Van Hulzen Asset invested in 0.11% or 23,500 shares. Bard stated it has 19,735 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% or 7,237 shares. Oppenheimer Inc has 0.01% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Greenwich Mngmt invested in 169,168 shares.

