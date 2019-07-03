Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raised Principal Finl Group (PFG) Holding; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Valuation Rose, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Raised Holding

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 1,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,657 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 1,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $345.43. About 327,682 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 120.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 84,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,968 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 69,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $58.65. About 503,004 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 01/05/2018 – Principal Expands Financial Wellness Re; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL EXPANDS DIGITAL REACH WITH ROBUSTWEALTH PURCHASE; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS – ALLISON DORVAL, VP OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) by 9,141 shares to 5,046 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 106,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,227 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Estate Inv Advsr Limited Com reported 3,936 shares. Moreover, Two Creeks Cap Lp has 5.46% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 231,878 shares. 410,000 are owned by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bath Savings Trust accumulated 7,240 shares. Hartford Management stated it has 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Conning holds 940 shares. Contravisory Investment reported 1,009 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 35,500 shares. Cleararc, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,373 shares. Whittier Tru Communication invested in 3 shares. Advisors Asset Management reported 29,712 shares. 108,483 are held by Aqr Cap Limited Co. Credit Suisse Ag holds 84,896 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 1.05M shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 114,549 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Lc has 0.09% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 4,828 shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Cibc World Markets holds 11,980 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Old Republic has 0.67% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 497,000 shares. Amg Natl Tru National Bank owns 0.24% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 77,090 shares. Sageworth Tru Company owns 192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Optimum Invest Advsr has 0.03% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 4,927 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Company reported 1,317 shares. 9,435 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd. Twin accumulated 42,820 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 50,355 shares.