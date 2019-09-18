Eagle Ridge Investment Management Position in Cme Group (CME) Upped as Share Price Rose; Menlo Advisors Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Lowered by $2.43 Million

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 5,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 57,641 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.19M, up from 51,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.73. About 2.07M shares traded or 60.08% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON SELL STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Approach to NEX Group; 26/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 03/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT AS PACKERS INCREASE BIDS FOR CASH CATTLE IN TEXAS AND KANSAS -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 09/03/2018 - LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures snap back on bargain hunting; 29/03/2018 - Exchange operator CME Group to buy Britain's NEX for $5.5 billion; 04/04/2018 - REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) - NEX GROUP PLC; 08/05/2018 - CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB OVER 2 PCT ON FIRMER CASH PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.53M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $145.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports for Amgen, Cisco & Berkshire Hathaway – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Boston Ptnrs has invested 1.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sunbelt Securities reported 1.26% stake. Piershale Grp holds 5,965 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has 425,919 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 13,595 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 347,668 were reported by Cap Inv Advisors Limited Com. Selway Asset Management owns 121,700 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 99,899 shares. Seabridge Invest Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Malaga Cove Limited Liability Corporation has 29,954 shares. Lederer & Assocs Inv Counsel Ca has invested 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bailard invested in 1.28% or 382,531 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt has 141,313 shares. West Chester Advsr has invested 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “The S&P 500 should be 13% lower because a recession is coming, warns Deutsche Bank – MarketWatch” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) August Volume Increases Year Over Year – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “June Sets Records for CME Bitcoin Futures as Sign-Ups Surge 30% – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell And Reed Financial reported 1.39M shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. The New York-based Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bamco New York holds 59,506 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa holds 0.73% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 54,032 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Com reported 4,772 shares. 69,035 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 238,021 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na owns 21,052 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 1.44 million shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.3% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 121,056 shares. New York-based Capital Ny has invested 1.2% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0% stake. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bluecrest Limited has 45,013 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).