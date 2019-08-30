Eagle Ridge Investment Management Maintains Position in F5 Networks (FFIV); Intrepid Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by $424,859 as Share Value Declined

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 7,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 16,741 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 9,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 64,256 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $129.05. About 26,654 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 35,395 shares to 106,169 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU) by 35,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,381 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK).

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Will Hexo Stock Be Around for the Long Haul? – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why HEXO Stock Still Isnâ€™t a Compelling Investment – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Hexo Stock Smokes its Competition – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers owns 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 45 shares. Epoch Investment owns 187,807 shares. Cohen & Steers invested in 0.01% or 73,375 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc reported 7,914 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Kepos Cap LP holds 0.05% or 10,827 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp stated it has 7,557 shares. Da Davidson And Company has invested 0.06% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Fairpointe invested in 3.36% or 1.69M shares. Cibc Mkts stated it has 152,279 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 395,692 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 43,075 are held by Thompson Invest Mgmt. Blume Capital Management stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Qv Investors invested 4.97% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Tobam holds 71,012 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 491,661 shares to 17,128 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “8 Stocks To Avoid At All Cost – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RYAM, TWTR, FFIV – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Acquire NGINX for $670M, Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WTW, COG, FFIV – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.