Eagle Ridge Investment Management Maintains Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Conagra Foods (CAG) Holder Roosevelt Investment Group Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144.75. About 3.74M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 91.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 301,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,660 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 329,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 1.77 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Paloma Prns Mngmt Communications accumulated 28,512 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 377 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Company owns 49,381 shares. Burney reported 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Colonial reported 12,650 shares stake. Timber Creek Cap Llc reported 1,580 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) reported 16,604 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 514,256 shares. The California-based Poplar Forest Capital has invested 1.21% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 3 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 94,159 shares. 10,090 were accumulated by Synovus. Heritage Management invested in 12,931 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 25,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P. 1,600 shares were bought by Arora Anil, worth $48,096 on Tuesday, April 16.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 137,301 shares to 227,375 shares, valued at $13.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 20,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

