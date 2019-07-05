Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by $1.97 Million; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Has Lowered Position

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 515,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21.20 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.85M, down from 21.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 1.31M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 25.09 million shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More Upside For Brazil Stocks As iBovespa Breaks Above 100,000 – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “6 Stocks Growing Book Value – GuruFocus.com” published on March 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ambev Brewery: Excellent Business, Down 40% And Still Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anheuser-Busch InBev: Investing In The Whole Company Or The Ambev Portion? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2018.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $789.40M for 24.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 42,173 shares to 84,603 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (NYF) by 9,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -70.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mngmt holds 26,320 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Comm Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,456 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Buckhead Capital Management Limited Com owns 46,240 shares. S&Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,168 shares. New York-based Etrade Management Llc has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.13% or 572,093 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc accumulated 419 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 44,555 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 25.86M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 38,373 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Investment reported 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 723 were reported by Commonwealth Bank Of Aus. Moody Bancorporation Division has 1,233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).