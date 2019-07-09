Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $363,825; Valuation Rose; American Research & Management Trimmed Its Stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by $473,478 as Share Value Declined

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.03. About 14.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 04/05/2018 – Kansas lawmakers pass adoption bill critics say biased against gay couples; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $139.35. About 2.32M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Theoretical Trade War Bottom Is $151.28 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Getting Back To Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Profit From Falling Stocks Without Taking On Unlimited Risk – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.71 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 99,482 shares to 281,634 shares, valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atlantic Union Comml Bank holds 45,906 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Polar Llp invested in 901,813 shares. Pinnacle Assoc has invested 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 962,675 shares. Prudential Public Limited reported 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capwealth Ltd Liability, Tennessee-based fund reported 141,089 shares. Alleghany De stated it has 975,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 160,833 shares. Heritage Management stated it has 287,871 shares or 3.26% of all its holdings. Peoples Services Corp accumulated 21,315 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 161,760 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.82M shares. Savant Ltd Co stated it has 49,166 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.38 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares to 4,790 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).