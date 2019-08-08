Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $363,825; Market Valuation Rose; As Best Buy Co (BBY) Market Value Rose, Lazard Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $202.16. About 11.32M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) by 36.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 39,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 67,917 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, down from 107,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68.25. About 604,483 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 21/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Best Buy stopping orders from Huawei, the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Rev $41B-$42B; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy reported a forecast-beating rise in same-store sales in the first quarter; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N FY SHR VIEW $4.97, REV VIEW $41.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 14/05/2018 – NUHEARA LTD NUH.AX – BEST BUY SELECTED IQBUDS BOOST TO BE STOCKED IN THEIR SENIOR TECHNOLOGY / ASSURED LIVING CATEGORY; 11/05/2018 – CAPITAL GROWTH EXITED SKX, DDR, DHI, MLCO, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers may have had their payment information hacked; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 82c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt holds 2.59% or 27,221 shares. Mondrian Investment Prtnrs holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 415,317 shares. 39,241 were accumulated by Exchange Cap Mngmt Inc. Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.42M shares. Ithaka Group Lc owns 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,450 shares. David R Rahn & Assocs Incorporated holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,482 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 4.45% or 33,295 shares. Iron Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.66% or 22,142 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 46,227 shares. 84,395 were reported by Narwhal Cap Management. Moreover, Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp has 1.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp holds 94,963 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 124,990 shares or 3.87% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nottingham Advisors Incorporated owns 3,708 shares.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 8,193 shares to 101,188 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 99,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: 9% Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Updates MacOS to Address Zoom Vulnerability – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “James Wang Watching iPhone, Services Revenue In Apple’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Movement Index Summary: July 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arlo Technologies Finally Looks Like A Value Play – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) At US$68.53? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 425 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Corp owns 374 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Conning stated it has 640,709 shares. Wright Invsts Ser holds 1.19% or 41,408 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pggm Invs has 0.28% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 763,733 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 3,720 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Incorporated holds 39,028 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 359 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0.02% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Brown Advisory Inc reported 246,171 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 3,428 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank accumulated 137,130 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Profund Advsr Limited has invested 0.02% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).