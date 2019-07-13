Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lifted Principal Finl Group (PFG) Stake By $4.21 Million; 2 Analysts Bullish Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY)

Among 3 analysts covering Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Keyera Corp. had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. National Bank Canada maintained Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was upgraded by Scotia Capital. The stock of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) earned “Hold” rating by GMP Securities on Monday, February 25. See Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Upgrade

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) stake by 120.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired 84,185 shares as Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG)’s stock rose 11.32%. The Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 153,968 shares with $7.73 million value, up from 69,783 last quarter. Principal Finl Group Inc now has $16.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $59.12. About 670,639 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 01/05/2018 – Principal Expands Financial Wellness Re; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Principal Financial Holdcos To ‘A-‘; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AUM $673.8B; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Validus

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 642,180 shares traded or 23.73% up from the average. Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Keyera Corp. operates as an energy midstream firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $7.48 billion. The firm operates through Gathering and Processing, and Liquids business units. It has a 21.69 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 15 raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants with approximately 5,000 kilometers to collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Keyera Corp. shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc reported 76,200 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management accumulated 0.41% or 258,920 shares. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY). Jefferies Grp Lc has 50,998 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru, Washington-based fund reported 714 shares. First Manhattan reported 15,410 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of stated it has 152,359 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.28% in Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY). Winfield Inc has 0.15% invested in Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) for 17,355 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Lc owns 450,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 71,939 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% in Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 5,280 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 16.54 million shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Cls Llc invested in 0% or 190 shares.

More notable recent Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Power Financial Corporation (TSE:PWF) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s (TSE:CAR.UN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (TSE:BOY) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $144,270 activity. Shares for $50,170 were sold by LAWLER JULIA M. Shares for $44,100 were sold by Friedrich Amy Christine on Thursday, January 17.

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 of the Best ETFs for Investors Betting on a Value Rebound – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/02/2019: SRC,SM,TIGR,PFG,WFC – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/02/2019: SRC,SM,LABL,TIGR,PFG,WFC – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Principal Financial Group declares $0.54 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.