Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Stake in Thor Inds (THO); A T & T (T) Shareholder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $316,231 as Share Value Rose

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 53,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 43,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 29.27M shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 101,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 92,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 629,534 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Trading At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advsrs Ok stated it has 10,097 shares. 366 are held by Westchester Capital Management. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 491,771 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Selway Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 1.75M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Cambridge Advsr has invested 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Renaissance Ltd Liability holds 27,512 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Maple Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested in 14,303 shares. 19,831 are held by Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arrow Fincl accumulated 19,545 shares. Capstone Advisors holds 0.05% or 8,505 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 36,115 shares. Sky Invest Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 89,554 shares.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00M and $411.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co (NYSE:NSC) by 2,040 shares to 28,872 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brand Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 1,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,529 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 364,226 shares to 10,239 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.