Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Altria Group (MO) Share Price Declined, Archon Partners Cut Its Holding

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 48,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 79,910 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 128,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Family Corp has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.53% or 849,471 shares in its portfolio. 4,900 were accumulated by Chickasaw Capital Limited Com. Cordasco Fincl Net reported 32,247 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 141.63M shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Coastline Tru accumulated 7,825 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Carret Asset Management Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 7,767 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Grassi Mgmt reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Kentucky-based Harvey Inv Com Lc has invested 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Evermay Wealth Management Lc reported 7,373 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 27,500 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 9,564 shares.

