Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increased Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $7.92 Million as Share Price Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Spectrum Management Group Boosted Its Stake by $1.54 Million as Stock Rose

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 74.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 20,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 48,717 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 27,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Force Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.73% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Rnc Cap Mngmt owns 15,452 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Saratoga Rech And Inv Mngmt holds 3.53% or 696,222 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited has invested 0.58% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tdam Usa holds 21,259 shares. Roberts Glore Inc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,974 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 31,987 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 285,078 shares. Axa holds 1.33M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Tctc Holdings Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Leavell Invest Mgmt invested in 3,396 shares. Altfest L J & Co holds 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 34,157 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush holds 0.64% or 17,277 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 979,995 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc accumulated 136,570 shares. Crestwood Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 6,924 shares. Gradient Invests accumulated 0.05% or 7,613 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca accumulated 123,138 shares. Gladius Cap Management Lp has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hutchinson Cap Management Ca has invested 2.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Cap Guardian has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Violich Mngmt accumulated 1.4% or 49,792 shares. Horrell Inc holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Associated Banc invested 1.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kingfisher Llc invested in 12,506 shares or 0.89% of the stock.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,925 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.