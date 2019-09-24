Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increased Cme Group (CME) Stake by $1.16 Million; Westover Capital Advisors Has Increased Position in Cummins (CMI) by $1.82 Million

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 565.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,542 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, up from 1,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 491,176 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 5,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 57,641 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.19 million, up from 51,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $213.22. About 446,151 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP; 06/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 5; 06/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures stumble on profit-taking; 11/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 10; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Offer for NEX Group plc; 09/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 8; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0.4% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fincl Counselors reported 0.05% stake. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 45,046 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.25% or 235,198 shares in its portfolio. Roberts Glore And Co Il owns 5,653 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 20,907 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.19% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 5,287 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cullinan stated it has 0.73% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 194,263 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. 51 are held by Baystate Wealth Management. Transamerica Financial Advisors has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 50 shares. Hanlon Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Marshall Wace Llp reported 18,053 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd invested 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $688.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,054 shares to 1,757 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 27,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,151 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $202.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 22,146 shares to 18,080 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,841 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Castleark Mgmt Limited Com holds 300 shares. Colorado-based Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Dt Inv Prns Ltd accumulated 0.72% or 30,120 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.39% or 6,975 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,433 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 887,324 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Northstar Invest invested in 56,468 shares. Blackrock holds 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 11.49M shares. Cutter And Co Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,202 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,629 shares. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.14% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,499 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt invested in 3,347 shares.