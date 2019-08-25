Eagle Ridge Investment Management Holds Stake in F5 Networks (FFIV); As Unilever Plc (UL) Shares Declined, Intersect Capital Has Decreased Its Stake

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 39.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 8,613 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 14,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $61.09. About 658,273 shares traded or 1.77% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q BASIC EPS 0.68 CEDIS; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS CONFIDENT OF SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT OF DECISION TO MOVE HQ TO ROTTERDAM; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion vs. INR11.83 Billion a Year Earlier; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q OPER PROFIT 3.5B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Cancel N.V. Preference Shrs; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Hindustan Unilever for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.39. About 435,500 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone

More important recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever: My Favourite Defensive Pick Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Forbes.com published article titled: “Is Personal Care Segment Revenue Driving Unilever’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unilever goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “F5 Networks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.