Eagle Ridge Investment Management Holding In Principal Finl Group (PFG) Was Boosted; Zevin Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) as Stock Price Declined

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 120.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 84,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 153,968 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, up from 69,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 664,431 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AUM $673.8B; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 07/03/2018 – Principal® Kicks-Off National Effort to Boost Low Business Succession Planning; 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/05/2018 – Insurer Principal Financial to Buy Fintech Firm; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 5,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 91,632 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, down from 96,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.87M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,260 were accumulated by American Century. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 291 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 114,549 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0.03% or 236,598 shares. 25 were accumulated by Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Roosevelt Investment Gru Inc reported 0.08% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.01% stake. Hightower Advsr Llc invested 0.03% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 85,684 shares. Goelzer holds 248,806 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 97,241 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 33,429 shares. Davidson Advsrs holds 167,202 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. 17,560 were reported by Asset Mngmt.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 8 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.