Eagle Ridge Investment Management Holding in Ambev Sa (ABEV) Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Hood River Capital Management Lifted Stake in Encore Wire (WIRE) by $10.93 Million

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 20.91 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 136.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 191,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 332,089 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, up from 140,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 24,385 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 38mm, REF 804-07-380 Product Us; 01/05/2018 – Encore Wire 1Q EPS 54c; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Wire Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIRE); 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $785.17M for 23.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 151,285 shares to 459,876 shares, valued at $14.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 99,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (NYF).

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 109,817 shares to 322,464 shares, valued at $22.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 51,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,541 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 41,609 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 30,947 are held by New Amsterdam Ptnrs Lc Ny. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 28,379 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 15,185 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 6,945 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Indexiq Advisors Limited holds 27,611 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dean Inv Associates Limited Liability Co has 0.34% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 40,605 shares. Td Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,400 shares. Prudential Fincl invested 0.02% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Moreover, Franklin Res has 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Arizona State Retirement has 32,209 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 103,043 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 27,027 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% or 8,600 shares in its portfolio.