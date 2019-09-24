Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Upped Intel (INTC) Position by $863,296; Weiss Asset Management LP Lowered Dominion Energy (Put) (D) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 18,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 388,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.60 million, up from 370,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 21.57M shares traded or 1.11% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) (D) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.53M, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.85. About 2.91 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage invested in 0.16% or 6,658 shares. Colonial stated it has 0.86% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Invesco owns 12.69 million shares. Meyer Handelman holds 17,949 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt holds 29,511 shares. Griffin Asset stated it has 95,079 shares. 2.31 million are held by Epoch Inv Ptnrs. Symons Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 4.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Covington Invest Advsr has invested 1.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 115,120 shares. Curbstone Financial reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Co stated it has 33,708 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital Inc invested in 0.04% or 2,488 shares. Luminus Mngmt Limited invested 1.67% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 34,009 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90M for 17.58 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 150,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 388,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 803,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $688.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 27,851 shares to 229,151 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,156 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Chip Prtn Inc owns 15,581 shares. Carroll Financial Associate holds 0.16% or 37,924 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,653 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.41% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,747 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 10,769 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co owns 255,201 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Castleark Management invested in 2,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,458 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited accumulated 2.61 million shares or 1.24% of the stock. Iron Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pettee Investors reported 80,695 shares stake. Moreover, Rockland Communications has 0.14% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).