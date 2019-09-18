Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Trimmed United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding By $300,245; MTR CORPORATION LTD ORDINARY SHARES HON (MTRJF) Shorts Lowered By 16.99%

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 2,915 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 67,713 shares with $6.99 million value, down from 70,628 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $105.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 1.84 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups

MTR CORPORATION LTD ORDINARY SHARES HON (OTCMKTS:MTRJF) had a decrease of 16.99% in short interest. MTRJF’s SI was 470,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.99% from 566,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4701 days are for MTR CORPORATION LTD ORDINARY SHARES HON (OTCMKTS:MTRJF)’s short sellers to cover MTRJF’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.86% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 560 shares traded or 161.68% up from the average. MTR Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:MTRJF) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MTR Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong and internationally. The company has market cap of $36.36 billion. The firm operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental ad Management Businesses; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland of China Property Development; and Other Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It operates a rail transportation system, including domestic and cross-boundary services, the Airport Express, and a light rail and bus feeder system.

