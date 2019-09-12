Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holding; Samlyn Capital Has Upped Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) stake by 120% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc acquired 1.22 million shares as Voya Finl Inc (VOYA)’s stock rose 3.14%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 2.24M shares with $123.91M value, up from 1.02 million last quarter. Voya Finl Inc now has $7.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 251,585 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 8,551 shares as The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW)’s stock declined 5.14%. The Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 417,156 shares with $16.77M value, down from 425,707 last quarter. The Charles Schwab Corporati now has $56.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 1.38M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $892.71M for 15.90 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) stake by 43,936 shares to 503,812 valued at $15.51M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Series Trust stake by 8,320 shares and now owns 145,632 shares. Ishares Tr (FLOT) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Charles Schwab has $53 highest and $3600 lowest target. $44.20’s average target is 3.73% above currents $42.61 stock price. Charles Schwab had 16 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Raymond James. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. Argus Research maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. Citigroup maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $39.5000 target. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $4300 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack Trust reported 717 shares stake. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.22% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 11,034 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding has invested 0.28% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Albion Ut holds 12,810 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 46,706 shares stake. 400,782 were accumulated by Stack Fincl Mngmt. Motco has 349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ycg Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.48% stake. 92,500 were reported by Andra Ap. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 0.07% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 14,245 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd holds 997,744 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 50,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma stated it has 72,690 shares. Moreover, Dowling And Yahnke Ltd has 0.15% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Baystate Wealth Lc has 1,443 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Charles Schwab confirms around 600 layoffs – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wolfe goes bullish on Schwab – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A had bought 2,595 shares worth $100,367 on Monday, August 5. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 0.04% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 7,091 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 16,451 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Snow Cap Mgmt Lp holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 322,189 shares. 255,185 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.07% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Kbc Group Nv owns 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 28,487 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 62,424 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 28,839 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Invest Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 4.67M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.07% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 5.48M shares.

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 156,213 shares to 164 valued at $47,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 60,958 shares and now owns 200,106 shares. Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Voya Financial has $66 highest and $6200 lowest target. $63.67’s average target is 18.83% above currents $53.58 stock price. Voya Financial had 3 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Overweight” rating.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR, worth $49,302 on Friday, August 9.