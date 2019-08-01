Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Raised Its Thor Inds (THO) Stake by $507,966; Stock Declined; As Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Market Valuation Declined, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Increased Position by $472,600

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 45,944 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Portola – 03/22/2018 11:28 AM; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 101,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 92,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.03. About 42,032 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 364,226 shares to 10,239 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Walgreens and Gap Are on My Casualty List – GuruFocus.com” on July 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Peter Orthwein to Step Down as Executive Chairman and Assume Role of Chairman Emeritus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thor Keeps Accelerating Its Power – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Anderson Hoagland And holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 8,230 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na invested in 9,495 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Incorporated reported 55,804 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 27,817 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Barclays Plc reported 14,222 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 4,480 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 570 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Moreover, Dean Assoc Ltd has 0.86% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Westpac stated it has 85,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 112,637 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 580,735 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Van Berkom And Associates accumulated 1.64% or 829,632 shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 305 shares to 18,966 shares, valued at $33.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,397 shares, and cut its stake in Millicom International Cellula.