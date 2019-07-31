Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Raised F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding by $1.31 Million; Stepstone Group LP Has Lowered Stake in Fidus Invt (FDUS) as Stock Rose

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 41,158 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 17.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $146.71. About 608,358 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05M for 10.98 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,688 activity.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 8 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $861,392 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.