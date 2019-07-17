Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by $1.97 Million as Stock Price Declined; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Value Rose While Cantillon Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $869,505

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 9.93M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 3,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.67M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $287.48. About 1.16 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sadoff Invest Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,405 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Com owns 221,779 shares. Great Lakes reported 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 2.4% or 325,905 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 99,350 shares. 16,925 are held by Oakbrook Invests Limited Co. Bluestein R H And holds 1,452 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Counselors Inc has 0.69% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 59,487 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 11,988 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Linscomb And Williams invested in 4,504 shares. Piedmont Investment holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 8,231 shares. Swarthmore Group Inc Inc accumulated 3,875 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 0.91% stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 73,025 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 23.96 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

