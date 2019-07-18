Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Lifted Its Thor Inds (THO) Position by $507,966 as Market Value Declined; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Value Rose, Beacon Financial Group Has Cut Holding by $628,287

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 7,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,318 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 19,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 8.63 million shares traded or 65.24% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 92,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 601,306 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Walgreens and Gap Are on My Casualty List – GuruFocus.com” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Once More, Beat The Drum For Thor – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Winnebago Wants You to Know About Its Sales Shortfall – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thor Industries: Duopolies, Buffett, And Investment Success – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RV shipments anticipated to drop in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 8 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life stated it has 41,163 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Verity Asset Mngmt invested in 0.35% or 4,816 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 96,887 shares. The North Carolina-based Atria Investments Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 11,583 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 9,216 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 305 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 130,848 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech stated it has 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 4,585 shares. Stifel Finance Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Southernsun Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 962,267 shares or 4.3% of its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime also sold $12.42M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Cap Management Inc invested in 107,430 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0.84% or 364,229 shares. Tekla Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 1.48% stake. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Com reported 62,276 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio reported 3,367 shares. Adirondack Tru owns 8,167 shares. 16,096 were accumulated by Capital Inc Ca. Comml Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 62,991 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated. Northwest Inv Counselors Lc has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Incorporated Ca holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 6,910 shares. Korea Inv accumulated 1.25 million shares. 100,000 are owned by Sivik Limited Com. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Martin & Incorporated Tn owns 31,017 shares.