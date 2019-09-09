Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Thor Inds (THO) as Market Value Declined; As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Price Declined, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Lifted Stake by $45.19 Million

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 101,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 92,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 535,317 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 100.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 2.51 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.98M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 1.22M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 9,970 shares to 20,847 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 6,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,750 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 8 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

