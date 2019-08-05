Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $7.92 Million; Koppers Holdings (KOP)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 909.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired 71,328 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 79,169 shares with $8.79 million value, up from 7,841 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $248.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 7.69 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 60 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 56 reduced and sold stock positions in Koppers Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 18.94 million shares, down from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Koppers Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 43 Increased: 39 New Position: 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor Inc has 217,485 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Lourd Limited Company, California-based fund reported 9,929 shares. 8,190 were reported by Intersect Cap Ltd. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stearns Group, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,212 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt holds 2.78M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com holds 76,131 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 12,771 shares. Principal Group Incorporated has 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4.17 million shares. Country Tru State Bank has 382,550 shares. Beacon Mngmt Inc owns 154 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Lc has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,969 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 808,758 shares. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd has 2.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 592,694 shares. Banque Pictet Cie owns 1.53% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 719,334 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.74% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 40,612 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “These are the top stock picks for 2019 among Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc holds 6.22% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. for 652,500 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 1.63 million shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schneider Capital Management Corp has 2.9% invested in the company for 488,951 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Venator Capital Management Ltd. has invested 2.77% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 91,011 shares.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.44 million for 6.19 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.68% EPS growth.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $506.49 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Railroad and Utility Products and Services , Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). It has a 30.17 P/E ratio. The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.