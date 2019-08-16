Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding in Principal Finl Group (PFG) as Shares Rose; Summit Hotel Pptys Com (INN) Holder Grace & White Has Boosted Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 120.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 84,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 153,968 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, up from 69,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 1.22 million shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 24/04/2018 – Guaranteed income streams can increase retirement confidence; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 07/03/2018 – Principal® Kicks-Off National Effort to Boost Low Business Succession Planning; 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com (INN) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 182,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 716,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, up from 534,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 464,684 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 138,221 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp holds 619,652 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) or 13,602 shares. Mesirow Financial Inv stated it has 2,995 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Intl Grp, a New York-based fund reported 78,312 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 141,910 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Proshare Ltd Liability Company owns 14,263 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 364,924 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management holds 51,532 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Moreover, Indexiq Ltd has 0.02% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 70,838 shares. Vanguard Group owns 14.24 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Principal Financial Grp Incorporated Inc owns 854,282 shares.

More notable recent Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Summit Hotel: Is Now A Good Time To Buy This 6.9%-Yielding REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Vanderbilt buys West End hotel, other land in $103M deal – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Summit Hotel Properties Announces Sale Of Six Hotels For $135 Million – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Canopy Growth Shares Slump After C$1.3 Billion Loss – Investing News Network” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:INN) 8.0% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,925 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.