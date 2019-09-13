Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Increased Holding in Intel (INTC) by $863,296 as Stock Declined; As Ironwood Pharma Cl A Ord (IRWD) Share Price Declined, Ecor1 Capital Lifted Holding

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Ironwood Pharma Cl A Ord (IRWD) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 274,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 4.67M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.11M, up from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharma Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.65 lastly. It is up 32.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Urges Hldrs to Vote for Its Director Nominees; 03/05/2018 – lronwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 19/04/2018 – Allergan’s Dropped Shire Bid Opens Door for Ironwood Activist; 01/05/2018 – Allergan and Ironwood Launch Interactive Digital Destination During Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month Designed to; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL SAYS IRWD SEPARATION GOOD FIRST STEP; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS; 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA URGES IRWD HOLDERS TO ELECT DENNER, REPEAL NEW BYLAWS

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 18,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 388,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.60 million, up from 370,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 23.31M shares traded or 9.15% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $989.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ord by 268,027 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $75.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Adr Rep Ord by 243,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,165 shares, and cut its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Ord.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ironwood Pharma to offer $330M in senior debt – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ironwood completes Cyclerion spin-off – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Rose as Much as 12% Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Can Find Big Returns with this First Profit Screen – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold IRWD shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 149.39 million shares or 1.83% more from 146.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 37,586 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Diamond Hill Mgmt holds 0% or 10,512 shares. 983 were accumulated by Daiwa Grp. Moreover, Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.2% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 2.39 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Principal Finance Group Inc has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 392,434 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 1,270 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Inc Inc Lp holds 4,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 15.61 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 230,106 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Only Five Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, INTC is One of Them – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) And Artificial Intelligence Are Working To Change The Healthcare Game – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Grab Intel Stock While You Can Get It at These Prices – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : QQQ, PFE, INTC, AKRX, CLVS, AMD, CMCSA, DOW, KMI, KDP, HPQ, SQ – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi sees Q4 risks for Intel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $688.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 28,278 shares to 152,988 shares, valued at $16.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,715 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).