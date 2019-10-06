Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Decreased Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $576,504 as Market Valuation Declined; Osterweis Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Air Lease (AL) as Stock Value Rose

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 61,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 696,854 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.81 million, down from 757,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 300,624 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 10,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 110,985 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05 million, down from 121,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $688.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 43,936 shares to 503,812 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.31 billion for 8.79 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 18,470 shares to 73,055 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 27,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $149.97M for 7.41 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.