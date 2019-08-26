Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Decreased Its Ambev Sa (ABEV) Position; GRAPHITE ONE COMMON SHARES (GPHOF) Shorts Raised By 26.43%

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased Ambev Sa (ABEV) stake by 96.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as Ambev Sa (ABEV)’s stock rose 13.33%. The Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 17,128 shares with $74,000 value, down from 508,789 last quarter. Ambev Sa now has $70.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 2.17 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale

GRAPHITE ONE INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:GPHOF) had an increase of 26.43% in short interest. GPHOF’s SI was 17,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.43% from 14,000 shares previously. With 23,200 avg volume, 1 days are for GRAPHITE ONE INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:GPHOF)’s short sellers to cover GPHOF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1006 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 71,328 shares to 79,169 valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (TIP) stake by 7,758 shares and now owns 62,340 shares. Ishares Tr (NYF) was raised too.

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ambev lower amid corruption scandal developments – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks Under $5 to Buy for Fall – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ambev +8% after Brazil business improves – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mixed Results For Ambev – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $801.00 million for 22.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

More recent Graphite One Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPHOF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Graphite One Is Still Dead Money – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2015. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Graphite Update: Syrah’s Giant Mine Is About To Start Production – Seeking Alpha” on November 17, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Syrah Resource Is Set To Become The World’s Largest Graphite Miner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2016 was also an interesting one.