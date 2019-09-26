Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $383,656; Stock Value Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Spinnaker Trust Lifted Its Stake by $810,369 as Valuation Declined

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 14,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 33,595 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, up from 19,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 4.34M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,757 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $640,000, down from 2,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $387.8. About 1.92 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE; 17/05/2018 – China said to offer $200 bln U.S. trade deficit reduction package; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: LOW-EARTH ORBIT TRAVEL TO BE `COMMON’ W/N NEXT DECADE; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roanoke Asset Management Ny reported 27,186 shares stake. Boys Arnold And Company holds 0.62% or 11,674 shares. 4,140 were reported by Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Llc. Hikari Pwr Limited invested in 57,900 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Lc owns 72,195 shares. Family Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 664 shares. Private Asset Management accumulated 0.64% or 10,321 shares. Interocean Cap Lc owns 38,001 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 85,496 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 250 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners holds 0.39% or 24,947 shares. Madrona Ltd Llc reported 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 11,776 were reported by Rampart Invest Management Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company. Crossvault Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sta Wealth Management Lc accumulated 786 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $688.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,984 shares to 57,641 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 13,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 41.61 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Green Square Ltd has invested 0.98% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 7,352 shares. 361,584 are owned by Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Corporation. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.03% or 8,792 shares. 6,139 are owned by Nottingham Incorporated. Cidel Asset Mgmt owns 13,506 shares. Kentucky-based Stock Yards Retail Bank Trust has invested 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Provise Ltd Llc has 0.54% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 69,993 shares. Harber Asset Ltd owns 205,108 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 658,509 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 24,127 shares. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca has 0.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 51,285 shares or 1.86% of the stock. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Inc owns 299,460 shares or 3.62% of their US portfolio. Monetary Gp Incorporated reported 16,893 shares stake.