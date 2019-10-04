Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Cut By $5.88 Million Its Mastercard (MA) Holding; Quantitative Investment Management Lifted Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) Position

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) stake by 136.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 24,866 shares as Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 43,066 shares with $2.51 million value, up from 18,200 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank (The) now has $100.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 2.36 million shares traded or 79.75% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 26.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Ridge Investment Management analyzed 22,289 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)'s stock rose 9.46%. The Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 61,889 shares with $16.37 million value, down from 84,178 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $272.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $268.29. About 3.56 million shares traded or 2.73% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why TD Ameritrade, Bausch Health, and Aurora Cannabis Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Why more of TD Bank’s customers are automating work; and where the bank sees opportunity in its Albany market – Albany Business Review” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Short Sellers Are Up $170M On Online Broker Stocks In 2019 – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Downgrades Online Brokers, Says Finding Bull Case ‘Has Become Very Difficult’ – Benzinga” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Cliffs Inc stake by 296,958 shares to 259,542 valued at $2.77M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) stake by 17,228 shares and now owns 8,272 shares. Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) was reduced too.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $4.32M were sold by Mastercard Foundation. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 460,555 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0.9% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.64% or 19,526 shares. Lone Pine Lc accumulated 1.67 million shares. 23,400 were reported by Andra Ap. Benin Corp accumulated 0.19% or 1,675 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Interstate Natl Bank owns 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 780 shares. Wexford Capital LP holds 3,852 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Btim Corp has 6,551 shares. Cap Intll Inc Ca, California-based fund reported 104,446 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Company stated it has 213,516 shares. 800 are owned by Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,195 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $259 lowest target. $305.80’s average target is 13.98% above currents $268.29 stock price. Mastercard had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, September 13. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $29100 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 10.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.