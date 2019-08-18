Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Cut Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Wunderlich Securities Has Raised Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $2.22 Million

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 20.91M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 74.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 11,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 27,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 15,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8,375 shares to 42,845 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 42,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (EBND).

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $785.17 million for 23.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.93% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Daiwa Sb Invs Limited holds 56,680 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ssi Invest Management Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 29,058 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 418,984 are held by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co. Envestnet Asset invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Architects Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 475 shares. 184,395 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. Eagle Asset Management reported 705,756 shares. E&G Lp holds 0.51% or 6,091 shares in its portfolio. 1.38 million are owned by D E Shaw And Inc. 680,847 are held by Natixis.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 2,233 shares to 3,617 shares, valued at $573,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 28,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,665 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration Etf.