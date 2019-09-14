Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Boosted Position in Cme Group (CME); Pitcairn Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in Micron Technology (MU) by $313,310

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 5,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 57,641 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.19 million, up from 51,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.8. About 974,804 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday morning, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 14/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 14/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group profit surges 50 pct; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS LONDON WILL BE EUROPEAN HEADQUARTER OF COMBINED CO- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q EPS $1.76; 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group confirms CME preliminary bid approach; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP DAILY VOLUME SURPASSES 50M CONTRACTS FOR FIRST TIME;; 13/03/2018 – Illinois Cannabis Education Expo 1st to Include Patient Education & Professional CME/CEU Platforms!

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 8,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 18,793 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, down from 27,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 13.26M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,241 shares to 24,033 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 30.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Snow Mngmt Limited Partnership has 30,000 shares. Bridges Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 10,609 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 83,321 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Company holds 15,575 shares. 26,580 are owned by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Company has 27,723 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 928,531 shares. International has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Synovus Finance reported 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Utd Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Smithfield reported 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 193,706 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 156,556 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron Technology Stock Is Now a Buy More Than Ever – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “One Good Day for Micron Stock Doesnâ€™t Make It a Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Micron, JPMorgan Chase and Fastenal – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $688.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,054 shares to 1,757 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,985 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L & S, a California-based fund reported 10,888 shares. Victory Capital Management has 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Daiwa Secs Gru has 18,222 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Company has 2.73% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Financial In holds 625 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ashfield Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,435 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Co accumulated 410,080 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Bessemer Secs Limited holds 0.23% or 2,800 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 327,700 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Davis R M stated it has 0.79% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 31,725 are owned by Leavell Invest Mngmt. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 74,233 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc accumulated 153,686 shares. Illinois-based Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Parkside Bancshares accumulated 0.03% or 425 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Canadian Metals Receives Shareholder Approval for Share Consolidation – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Navient Corporation (NAVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is CME (CME) Up 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XLF, BAC, AXP, CME: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.