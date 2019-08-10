Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreased Stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by $1.97 Million as Share Price Rose; Hallmark Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $690,360 as Stock Price Rose

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 27.31 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 165.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 7,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 4,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitebox Lc holds 0.32% or 119,751 shares. Allstate holds 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 57,655 shares. Cambridge Finance Gru Inc holds 81,339 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 38,386 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Washington Tru Bankshares holds 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 164 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability reported 7,296 shares stake. Shelton accumulated 3,392 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 362,306 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 17,645 shares. Bridgeway Management owns 31,700 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Johnson Counsel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 85,000 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt has 182,289 shares. Choate Invest Advisors owns 13,626 shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,450 shares to 97,725 shares, valued at $18.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Disc Select Sector Sp (XLY) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,627 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

