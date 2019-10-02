Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) Position By $612,722; Eplus (PLUS) Sentiment Is 1.25

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 10.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 27,851 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 229,151 shares with $5.21 million value, down from 257,002 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $15.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 5.39 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project

Eplus Inc (PLUS) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 76 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 61 reduced and sold their positions in Eplus Inc. The funds in our database now own: 11.81 million shares, down from 12.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Eplus Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 48 Increased: 49 New Position: 27.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $154,800 was bought by Albrecht William E.

Among 6 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is 48.27% above currents $18.21 stock price. Halliburton had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HAL in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9. As per Monday, September 16, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Tuesday, July 23. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $2700 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3100 target in Tuesday, July 23 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assessing Halliburton’s Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Jeff Clarkâ€™s Market Minute: Hereâ€™s How the Next Bear Market Will Look – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: TD Ameritrade, Halliburton and Facebook – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton sees downside Q3 guidance as activity slows – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 18,368 shares to 388,535 valued at $18.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Series Trust stake by 8,320 shares and now owns 145,632 shares. Ishares Tr (FLOT) was raised too.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.10 million for 12.30 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Analysts await ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.53 per share. PLUS’s profit will be $13.77M for 18.33 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by ePlus inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology services and products, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. It operates through two divisions, Technology and Financing. It has a 15.81 P/E ratio. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

