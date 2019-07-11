Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cut Stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) as Valuation Declined; Cit Group (CIT) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Increased Holding by $674,591 as Market Value Rose

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 170.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 14,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,761 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 8,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 57,616 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 5.70% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Named Wahida Plummer as Chief Risk Officer Responsible for All Enterprise Risk; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Former Chief Risk Officer Robert Rowe to Leave Co to Pursue Other Opportunities; 01/05/2018 – CIT’s Capital Equipment Financing Unit Announces New Appointments; 12/03/2018 – ONDECK’S BRAUSE FORMERLY W/ CIT GROUP; 16/04/2018 – CIT Declares Dividends; 05/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: CIT group renews early at Tishman’s 11 West 42nd Street; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 ALL OF OUTSTANDING $383 MLN 5.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBR 2019; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q EPS 74c; 06/03/2018 – CIT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED NOTES AT PAR

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.985. About 8.49M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $789.34M for 24.93 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “ABEV vs. DVDCY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ambev S.A. (ABEV) CEO Bernardo Paiva on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Micron Technology, Citrix Systems and Vulcan Materials – Investorplace.com” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “3 Beer Stocks Already in a Bear Market – GuruFocus.com” published on July 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anheuser-Busch InBev: Investing In The Whole Company Or The Ambev Portion? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2018.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 151,285 shares to 459,876 shares, valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (NYF) by 9,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 54,700 shares to 37,200 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 16,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,545 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). 303,000 are held by Birch Run Capital Lp. Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 0.15% or 22,050 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 660,258 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 49,847 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 140,857 shares in its portfolio. 1,793 are held by Us Bank & Trust De. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Company reported 74,750 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Css Limited Com Il reported 31,272 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 5,554 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc stated it has 219,051 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 116,593 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 17,926 shares.