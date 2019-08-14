Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake; Oarsman Capital Has Lifted By $860,301 Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding

Oarsman Capital Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 124.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc acquired 3,483 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 6,289 shares with $1.56 million value, up from 2,806 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $231.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $244.36. About 1.41M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 10.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 16,550 shares with $3.14M value, down from 18,475 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $917.98B valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $203.13. About 17.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Tru invested in 2.2% or 24,904 shares. Jolley Asset Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 23,264 shares. Courage Miller Prns Limited Co holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,672 shares. Cohen Mgmt stated it has 2,408 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us owns 0.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 261,835 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 9,833 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il accumulated 131,791 shares. Sandhill Capital Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 5,906 shares. S Muoio And Limited invested in 4,690 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Srb owns 0.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,165 shares. 110,998 are owned by Connors Investor Svcs. Amarillo Comml Bank stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 3,004 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc has 3.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.13 million shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 18,884 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 79 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Needham.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 11.04% above currents $244.36 stock price. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Securities Llc holds 13,213 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,026 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability accumulated 1,316 shares. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.63% or 6,717 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 8,910 shares. Curbstone Fincl Management Corp stated it has 3,300 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 2.59 million shares. Gateway Advisers Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 549,349 shares. Bridges Invest Management stated it has 120,251 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Savings Bank stated it has 0.27% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Carlson Capital Mngmt has 30,197 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability reported 67,535 shares. Ghp Advsr stated it has 13,678 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 1.67% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 312,421 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment accumulated 120 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.