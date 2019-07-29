Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake by $363,825; Shares Rose; As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Price Declined, North Star Asset Management Lowered Position

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,387 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 138,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $120.59. About 1.87M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $967.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $210.33. About 15.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.10 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.66B for 25.04 P/E if the $2.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Capital Limited Company owns 46,951 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Fort Lp accumulated 0.44% or 11,408 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commercial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) reported 11,627 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Lc invested in 0% or 9,420 shares. Amer Fincl Gp reported 242,000 shares or 4.06% of all its holdings. Sigma Inv Counselors has 0.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,456 shares. Albion Financial Group Ut accumulated 2.92% or 113,426 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 11,500 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 3.82 million shares or 1.6% of the stock. Cornerstone Inc owns 54,000 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Ipswich Investment Inc stated it has 2.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Royal London Asset Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.25 million shares. 10 invested in 0.16% or 3,847 shares. Stearns Fin Services Grp holds 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 20,812 shares.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 7,758 shares to 62,340 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 151,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95 million for 32.07 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,472 shares to 39,495 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ttl Stk Mkt Etf (VTI) by 3,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbon Black Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability has 0.44% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 48,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 16,500 shares. Bailard invested in 0.05% or 6,714 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 693,000 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Grp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 72,700 shares. Macroview Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 30 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 37,249 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Cipher Cap Lp has 0.4% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Kidder Stephen W, Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,213 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.05% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Whittier has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1,906 shares. Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.02% or 10,211 shares.