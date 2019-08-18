Eagle Ridge Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Thor Inds (THO); Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While Glovista Investments Trimmed Its Holding

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,437 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 8,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 101,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, up from 92,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 5.50% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.06M shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,000 shares to 10,050 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 148,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,925 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.