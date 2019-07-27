Eagle Ridge Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in F5 Networks (FFIV); Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Increased Its Cerner (CERN) Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $153.81. About 1.24 million shares traded or 74.03% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 26,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,041 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16M, up from 112,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 2.59 million shares traded or 4.09% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. $643,757 worth of stock was sold by Locoh-Donou Francois on Friday, February 1. $60,452 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL on Friday, February 1. Rogers Scot Frazier sold 2,799 shares worth $450,080. Kearny Ryan C. sold $182,707 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,303 shares valued at $367,337 was made by WHITE ANA MARIA on Friday, February 1. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN also sold $109,998 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 33,342 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 3,020 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 36,616 shares. Raymond James & Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 30,915 shares. 16,440 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.91 million shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co has 0.37% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 111,172 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.49% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 1.90 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 238,528 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 9,039 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Advsrs Incorporated owns 12,087 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.15% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pension Serv has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 364,226 shares to 10,239 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 5,187 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Tiverton Asset Limited Company holds 0.06% or 24,343 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund has 6,449 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank invested in 0.04% or 73,201 shares. Franklin Resources owns 177,553 shares. Advisor Partners has 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability stated it has 103,814 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Boston Private Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.36% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia holds 2.20M shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 69 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0.03% or 5,490 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw has 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 8,000 shares. Duncker Streett & invested in 1,160 shares.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 47,672 shares to 759,977 shares, valued at $51.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 18,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,157 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.