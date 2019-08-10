Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosted Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake; As Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) Market Valuation Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Lifted Its Position by $3.16 Million

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (SIRI) by 6374.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 631,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The hedge fund held 641,009 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 17.43 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 17/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Exclusively Broadcast Three Never-Before-Heard Standup Albums from Legendary Comedian Richard Pryor; 11/04/2018 – “Coachella Radio” Channel to Launch Exclusively on SiriusXM in Advance of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; 06/03/2018 – SIRIUS MINERALS PLC SXX.L – CASH RESOURCES AT END OF DECEMBER 2017 WERE £468.5 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals seeks UK government backing for mine; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Sirius XM Radio ‘BB’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: LIBERTY SIRIUSXM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $525M; 23/05/2018 – VOLUME Goes West: Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lyndsey Parker, Music Editor at Yahoo Entertainment, Co-Host New; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM; 26/04/2018 – SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – VOLUME Goes West: Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lyndsey Parker, Music Editor at Yahoo Entertainment, Co-Host New Show Live from SiriusXM’s Los Angeles Studios

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 623,538 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 77,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 3.20M shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.03% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Apriem Advsr reported 55,640 shares stake. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Farmers Merchants Invests has 4,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Company National Bank & Trust holds 17,135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 987,300 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Landscape Management Lc reported 238,086 shares stake. Qs Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10,300 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Llc holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. American Asset reported 12,614 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Concourse Capital Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 112,521 shares. Korea Corporation has 4.08M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Relative Strength Alert For Sirius XM Holdings – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “You’re Hating Sirius XM Stock at the Worst Possible Time – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sirius XM (SIRI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sirius XM (SIRI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 28,589 shares to 11,700 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 26,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,224 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Trust Of Ame (NYSE:HTA).

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, FFIV, AAL – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Avoid At All Cost – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “F5 Networks Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $155,794 activity. $110,450 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN.