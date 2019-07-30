Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosted Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding by $1.31 Million; Mendon Capital Advisors Increased Banc Of California (BANC) Stake by $2.41 Million

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 626,306 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, up from 441,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $778.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 8,285 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 25.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $150.9. About 29,320 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “F5 Networks Announces Date for Q3 Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLIR, FFIV, RPD – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MKM: F5 Networks’ Q3 Results Indicate Mixed Shift To Software – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. $41,630 worth of stock was sold by Pelzer Francis J. on Friday, February 1. 2,303 shares valued at $367,337 were sold by WHITE ANA MARIA on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 705 shares valued at $112,449 was made by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN on Friday, February 1. Locoh-Donou Francois sold 3,665 shares worth $595,600. Shares for $450,080 were sold by Rogers Scot Frazier. Shares for $20,331 were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 364,226 shares to 10,239 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

