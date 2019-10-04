Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosted Its Cme Group (CME) Holding by $1.16 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Parsley Energy (PE) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Dsam Partners Llp Raised Its Position

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 365,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 398,052 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 5,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 57,641 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.19M, up from 51,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $211.21. About 36,510 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FIRMER CASH, WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT ON POTENTIAL OFFER FOR NEX GROUP; 09/05/2018 – CME CEO Duffy’s Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020; 04/05/2018 – After rocky start to SOFR, investors may be slow to embrace futures; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Offer Values NEX at GBP3.9B; 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/03/2018 – CME Group To Acquire NEX Group Plc, Bringing Together Cash, Futures And OTC Marketplaces

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 17,214 shares to 63,622 shares, valued at $25.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 79,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,336 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $688.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,054 shares to 1,757 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 22,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,889 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

